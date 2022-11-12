Gujarat polls: Cong promises 10 lakh jobs, 300 units of free electricity per month

Ahmedabad: The Congress on Saturday released its manifesto for the Gujarat Assembly elections, in which it promised to provide 10 lakh jobs, Rs 500 per LPG cylinder, 300 units of free electricity per month and Rs 3,000 allowance to unemployed people.

It also ensured 50 per cent reservation for women in government jobs and will provide a monthly grant of Rs 2,000 to every single, widowed and elderly woman in the state.

The grand old party, which has remained out of power in the state for more than two decades, promised waiver of farm loans of up to Rs 3 lakh, free education from KG to PG (kindergarten to post-graduation) and constitution of a committee to determine MSP (minimum support price) for each and every crop.

The manifesto was released by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the party's senior observer for Gujarat polls.

"The Congress had sought the opinion of hundreds of people in the state to prepare the manifesto," Gehlot said.

In the manifesto, Congress also promised the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government service holders and removing contract and outsourcing systems for government employees.

Holding the BJP government responsible for rampant corruption in Gujarat, Gehlot said: “If the Congress is voted to power, probes will be ordered into all complaints of corruption over the last 27 years and the guilty will be booked.”

The party, in its manifesto, also promised to rename the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to Sardar Patel Stadium.

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat Legislative Assembly will be held in two phases - on December 1 and 5, and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

(With PTI inputs)