DNPA Dialogues: Roundtable on Big Tech and news media on Friday

India is preparing to witness an unprecedented yet contemporary meet on November 25. The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) will be hosting a roundtable on November 25 on the changing links between Big Tech and digital media .

The arrival of huge tech firms has created huge waves on the news media scene. The discussion on the anti-trust moves of these companies will witness the exchange of different ideas. The meeting will have discussions on the security measures that the media companies should take against the tech companies.

Rod Sims, the chief guest

The anti-trust committees around the world pilot the action against the invasion being made by the tech companies. Rod Sims, who steered the anti-trust moves in Australia, will deliver the keynote address at the DNPA meet. Rod was the former head of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

He came forward to implement the idea put forward by the government to share the revenue earned by tech firms with the media firms. He took the initiative for the dialogue between the big tech companies and the Australian media for revenue sharing. The meeting called in India by DNPA with the same demand is being organized as a webinar.

The digital divisions of major news publications in India are coming together in the meeting titled ‘DNPA Dialogues.’ Persons from government, academic, and industry sectors will address the meeting. The meeting aims at ensuring a fair and transparent dealing by technology giants towards digital media.

A first in the country

DNPA will be conducting a discussion on the challenges faced by the digital news media industry in the country. Such a discussion hasn’t taken place in the country previously. The forum will be used to analyse the relationship between the technology platforms and the news publishing sector. In India and several other countries, questions are being raised regarding the problems faced by the traditional news publishing industry over the invasion of technology monopoly giants. The dialogue that will be held on Friday will allow Indian publishers to directly come to know how publishers from across the world handled issues in similar contexts. Indian publishers can understand how the legislatures and governments in different countries came forward to assist the news industry.

Prominent figures from different sectors, literally, will take part in the dialogues. People from different societies, sectors, and organizations will participate in the mega-event. Legal luminaries, persons from media schools, technology experts, policymakers, prominent persons from the Indian media sector who are DNPA members, media persons, writers, persons from commerce and industry, media unions’ representatives, and advertisers too will attend the meeting on Friday.

DNPA to bring digital media wings under one umbrella

The DNPA is an umbrella organization for the digital wings of media businesses. It promotes the growth of friendly relations among the members and takes proactive action to ensure equality and fairness for all news publishers. The association represents 17 media publishers—Dainik Jagran, Dainik Bhaskar, The Indian Express, Malayala Manorama, ETV, India Today Group, Times Group, Amar Ujala, Hindustan Times, Zee Media, ABP Network, Lokmat, NDTV,The New Indian Express, Mathrubhumi, The Hindu and Network 18.

The first DNPA Dialogues meeting will be held on November 25 and the second one two weeks later on December 9. That too will be a virtual webinar event. The participants will include representatives from regions like the European Union and North America. The organizers plan to conduct DNPA Dialogues on a regular basis in the country.

DNPA Chairman and Managing Director of Amar Ujala, Tanmay Maheshwari, said the country is going to witness discussions by media representatives to enhance relationships between the publishers and various platforms. The objective of such discussions is to pave the way for a better and more secure path for digital news publishers in the digital industry, he said.

Sujata Gupta, Secretary General, DNPA, said the DNPA Dialogues is set to become a cornerstone in the quest for enhancing the digital news industry. All are welcome to experience and enjoy the exchange of ideas being done with a goal to ensure camaraderie among the big Tech companies and the indigenous media organizations, she added.