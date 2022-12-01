Malayalam
Chaos as computer systems crash at Mumbai airport, passengers hit

IANS
Published: December 01, 2022 06:39 PM IST
Mumbai airport
Massive crowds of passengers were seen sitting or moving around in the Terminal 2 due to the systems glitch, the exact details of which are not yet clear: Representational image: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas
Topic | India

Mumbai: Chaos prevailed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMA) here after a computer system failure that hit check-ins and other operations for all airlines on Thursday, sources said.

Massive crowds of passengers were seen sitting or moving around in Terminal 2 due to the systems glitch, the exact details of which are not yet clear.

However, officials said that the issue is being rectified and the systems are likely to be made operational soon, though no statement has been issued in this matter yet.

Meanwhile, harried passengers took to social media to vent their ire at the delays, and the overcrowding and even advised other passengers to reach the airport well in time to avoid missing flights, etc.

