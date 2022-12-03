Malayalam
Foreign student at Hyderabad University alleges rape attempt by professor

IANS
Published: December 03, 2022 11:28 AM IST
onmanorama article image - 1
Police said on Saturday that they have registered a case against the 69-year-old professor of the Hindi department and took up investigation. Photo: IANS.
Topic | India

Hyderabad: A foreign student at the University of Hyderabad has alleged that a professor of trying to sexually assault her.

The victim, who is from Thailand, lodged a complaint with the Gachibowli Police Station under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

Police said on Saturday that they have registered a case against the 69-year-old professor of the Hindi department and took up investigation.

The 23-year-old victim alleged that the professor called her to his office and tried to sexually assault her.

She managed to escape and lodged a complaint with the police.

Police recorded her statement and were questioning the professor.

