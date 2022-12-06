Malayalam
SC dismisses PIL seeking judicial inquiry against former CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 06, 2022 09:15 PM IST
Image for representation only. Photo: Canva
Topic | India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a writ petition that sought judicial inquiry against former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi for dismissing a case in a "dictatorial manner", reports Live Law.

The petitioner alleged that a bench led by Gogoi had dismissed his case in merely 10 minutes and passed the order to unduly favour a corporate body.

The bench comprising Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha told the petitioner that if he was aggrieved with the decision, he should file a curative petition.

The hearing witnessed CJI Chandrachud and the petitioner interacting in Marathi for some time.

"The labour court has held against you. You said High Court has been wrongly reversed. The review petition has been dismissed, and then you have filed a PIL. Sometimes you get so angry. You have to file a curative petition now. That's the only way. We have appointed one counsel for you to assist the court. We have taken detailed notes. File a curative petition," CJI Chandrachud told the petitioner.

However, when the petitioner disagreed and stated that he "did not believe in curative petitions", the bench dismissed the petition.

