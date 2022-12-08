Gujarat poll results: BJP breaks record set by any party, leads in over 150 seats

Ahmedabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to break several records with its historic win in Gujarat on Thursday.

The party which held the bastion for the past 27 years has already soared past the previous record of 149 seats held by any single party. Congress under Madhavsinh Solanki won 149 seats in 1985.

With the Gujarat win, it will also tie with the CPM in holding a single state for 7 terms. CPM consecutively ruled in West Bengal for 34 years before finally losing to the Trinamool Congress in 2011.

The saffron outfit has termed Gujarat election results as a reflection of its development agenda and a defeat of the Congress's "negative politics".

"It is a victory of the party's double-engine development agenda. The massive verdict reflects people's trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. It is a victory of the agenda of development that the party has carried out in the state," Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yamal Vyas said.

On the Congress's dismal performance, Vyas said, "The Congress should learn its lessons now as negative politics won't take them anywhere. The Congress has been wiped out by the masses from the state," he said.

Commenting on the new poll entrant Aam Aadmi Party, which was leading in seven seats, Vyas said the AAP's presence was limited to only social media and a section of the urban population.

The election of the BJP-ruled state was held in two phases on December 1 and 5 across 33 districts.

The counting of votes started at 8 am at 37 counting centres covering the 182 Assembly seats, an official said.

Poll officials sort postal ballots to begin the counting of votes for the Assembly elections at a centre in Rajkot, Thursday. Photo: PTI

While the contest in Gujarat has traditionally been between the BJP and Congress, it was three-cornered this time around with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entering the poll arena.

Exit polls have predicted a big majority for the BJP in Gujarat and if these projections are any indication, the saffron party is all set to retain power in the state for the seventh consecutive term. The ruling party is expected to win in the range of 117-151 seats, while the Congress was predicted to bag between 16 to 51 seats.

The Aam Aadmi Party was projected to bag anything between two and 13 seats. The majority mark in Gujarat is 92. Polling in Gujarat happened in two phases on December 1 and 5. Voter turnout stood at 66.31 per cent, lower than the 71.28 per cent recorded in the 2017 Assembly elections.

Women wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during the second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Ahmedabad, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Photo: PTI

The fate of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi, youth leaders Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor, among a total 1,621 candidates will be decided on Thursday.

A total 70 political outfits and 624 independents were in the fray. Apart from the main rivals BJP, Congress and AAP, 101 candidates from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and 26 from Bharatiya Tribal party (BTP) also contested. In the 2017 Assembly polls, BJP won 99 seats and Congress 77 seats, while two seats went to BTP, one to NCP, and three to independents. Ahead of this month's elections, the BJP's number in the House stood at 110 and Congress at 60 after 20 MLAs who won on Congress seats switched over to the BJP in the last five years, three of them quitting just ahead of the elections.

(With PTI inputs.)