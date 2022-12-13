Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress to mark 100 days of rally with concert in Jaipur

Sawai Madhopur: To mark 100 days of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress will organise a concert in Jaipur on Friday with a live performance from singer Sunidhi Chauhan, AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Tuesday.

The yatra started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. It will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir in early February 2023.

The 'Bharat Jodo Concert' will be attended by Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, who will also address a press conference in Dausa at 1 pm on the day.

"The (Bharat Jodo) Yatra will complete 100 days on December 16 and it will be a milestone," Ramesh said at a press conference here.

New Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Congress MLAs from the state will join the yatra on Friday.

Ramesh added that a huge public meeting would be held in Alwar on December 19.

Former Union minister Namonarain Meena said the yatra had received an overwhelming response and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's lies had been exposed. The Congress' Rajasthan unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra, on the other hand, said the feedback received during the yatra would be communicated to the government.

Earlier in the day, the yatra resumed its journey from Jeenapur before pausing at Soorwal bypass for its morning break.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Sawai Madhopur district, Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Photo: PTI

In the evening phase, chartered accountants, entrepreneurs and youths from tribal communities walked in separate groups and also spoke to Gandhi.

During the afternoon break, Gandhi met representatives of several organisations working for the development and welfare of the Dalit community in the state, a party spokesperson said.

Gandhi listened to their grievances and asked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who was sitting with him, to resolve their problems at the state level.

He said Dalits gave the Constitution to India and should never be forgotten. He added that the participation of SC, ST and OBC communities in the power structure -- be it administration, judiciary or media -- was not as much as it should be.

"This situation can only be changed by following the path shown by Babasaheb Ambedkar," the spokesperson quoted Gandhi as saying.

The yatra halted for the day at Dubbi Banas village.

Rajasthan is the only Congress-ruled state the yatra has entered and will cover about 500 km over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21.