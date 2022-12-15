Malayalam
Mehrauli murder: DNA test confirms bones found in forest belong to Shraddha Walkar

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 15, 2022 03:26 PM IST
PTI11_14_2022_000160A
Undated photo of Shraddha Walkar (L), who was allegedly strangled by her live-in partner Aftab Ameen Poonawala (R). Photo: PTI
Topic | India

New Delhi: In a major revelation in the brutal Shraddha Walkar murder case, the DNA extracted from bone pieces recovered in the Mehrauli forest area matched with samples of the victim's father, Delhi Police said on Thursday.

The police recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while searching for Walkar's body parts. She was allegedly strangled and her body sawed into 35 pieces and disposed of in various parts of the national capital by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala.

"The police have received the DNA report of the bones found. The DNA of the bones matches with the DNA samples of Walkar's father," a source said.

The bone samples were sent for DNA analysis to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory.

The report of Poonawala's polygraph test was submitted to the police by the forensic sciences lab on Wednesday.

(With PTI inputs)

