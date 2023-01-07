Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

At 2.2 deg Celsius, Delhi records season's lowest minimum temperature

PTI
Published: January 07, 2023 11:00 AM IST
PTI01_05_2023_000013B
The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, logged a minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius. Photo: PTI.
Topic | India

New Delhi: Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius, five notches below the average and the season's lowest so far, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Very dense fog reduced visibility at Palam to around 50 metres, affecting road and rail traffic. The visibility at the Palam observatory near the Indira Gandhi International Airport was 25 metres at 5:30 am.

A Railways spokesperson said 36 trains were delayed by one to seven hours due to the foggy weather.

RELATED ARTICLES

According to the weather office, 'very dense' fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 metres is 'dense', 201 and 500 metres 'moderate', and 501 and 1,000 metres 'shallow'.

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, logged a minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius.

Lodhi Road, Ayanagar and Ridge weather stations recorded minimum temperatures of 2 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees and 1.5 degrees, respectively.

The humidity at 8:30 am was recorded at 100 per cent, the IMD said.

The weather department has predicted mainly clear skies, moderate to dense fog and cold day conditions during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 16 degrees Celsius.  

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.