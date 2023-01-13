Malayalam
Entire town of Joshimath may sink, reveals ISRO report

IANS
Published: January 13, 2023 09:58 AM IST
Joshimath Subsidence Zone (Image Credit - ISRO - NRSC)
A zoomed-in view of the subsidence zone in Joshimath as released by ISRO.
Topic | India

Dehradun: The National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released satellite images of Joshimath and a preliminary report on land subsidence which shows that the entire town may sink.

The pictures are taken from the Cartosat-2S satellite.

Hyderabad-based NRSC has released satellite images of areas that are sinking.

In images, the entire town, including the Army's helipad and the Narasimha temple, have been marked as sensitive zones.

On the basis of ISRO's preliminary report, the Uttarakhand government is conducting rescue operations in danger-prone areas and the people there are being shifted to safer places on priority.

According to the report, the land subsidence was slow between April and November 2022, during which Joshimath had sunk by 8.9 cm. But between December 27, 2022, and January 8, 2023, the intensity of land subsidence increased and the town sank by 5.4 cm in these 12 days.

The satellite images show that the Joshimath-Auli road is also going to collapse due to land subsidence.

Although scientists are still studying the cracks that appeared in the houses and roads after the land subsidence in the town, the findings in the primary report of ISRO are frightening.

