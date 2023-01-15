BJP national executive meet begins tomorrow; to finalise poll strategies

New Delhi: The key agenda of the two-day BJP National Executive meet, which will begin on Monday, will be to chalk out a strategy for the poll-bound states and to determine the ways to take the achievements of the Modi government to the masses.

The centre of attraction during the meet will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech.

In his speech on Tuesday, January 17, Prime Minister Modi would give mantra to BJP leaders and workers to prepare for the upcoming assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Apart from this, he would also give a message to the nation and would call for ensuring maximum public participation in the programmes related to the G-20 presidency.

The two-day meet will held in the national capital on January 16 and 17. On Monday, January 16, at 10 a.m. there will be a meeting of the national office bearers of the party under the chairmanship of the party's national president J.P. Nadda at the party headquarters, in which the agenda of the meet will be finalised.

After this, at 4 p.m., the meet will formally begin at the NDMC Convention Centre.

The meet will begin with the presidential address by Nadda and will likely to conclude with a guidance speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, January 17, at 4 p.m.

The meet will be attended by Prime Minister Modi, Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh, besides the Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, Deputy Chief Ministers, Union ministers, all the national office bearers and other leaders of the national executive.

It is being said that the proposal to extend the presidential term of the current party president Nadda till 2024 Lok Sabha elections can be approved.

Apart from this, resolutions related to the achievements made by the Modi government in various fields and the G-20 presidency given to India can also be passed in during the meet.

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and several other leaders of the party are likely to speak on the important proposals in the meet.

The agenda of the meet includes discussion on organisational and contemporary topics as well as preparations for the upcoming assembly elections.

In the meet, the report of major activities and programmes will be kept and a detailed discussion on upcoming programmes and strategy will take place.

In fact, before the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024, assembly elections are to be held in 10 states and union territories including Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram and Jammu and Kashmir in the year 2023. In view of this, the election strategy has to be prepared in the meet itself.

In the meet, the BJP will not only decide the strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections, but will also decide the agenda for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. There is also a possibility of discussion on preparations for 160 Lok Sabha seats, on which the party considers itself weak.