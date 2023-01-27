Nationwide bank strike announced on Jan 30, 31 called off

Thiruvananthapuram: The nationwide bank strike that was to be held on January 30 and 31 has been called off by the United Forum of Bank Unions.

The decision came after the forum's meeting with the Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner.

The strike was announced to press for various demands, including five-day banking, updation of pension, recruitment of more employees in all branches so as to provide better service and resolving pending issues.

Earlier, the State Bank of India had informed its customers that services at its branches may be affected due to the strike.

The United Forum of Banks decided to go on strike after they received no response from the Indian Banks' Association on the demands during a meeting held on Thursday.

United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), is an umbrella of nine unions. UFBU comprises the All India Bank Employees Association, (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), Indian National Bank Employees Congress (INBEC), Indian National Bank Officers Congress (INBOC), National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW) and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO).