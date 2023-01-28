Digilocker : New option of ‘Family locker’ to come up in the system 

New Delhi: A new feature - ‘Family locker’ – to keep and protect the Digilocker documents of all persons of a family in one member’s mobile phone, is coming up.

The feature is to be beneficial especially for children who do not own mobile phones and for those who lack technological knowledge. Digilocker is a system to digitally save Government documents like identity cards.

At present, only the digital documents of one person can be saved in one account. Sources with the Ministry of Information Technology pointed out that the new feature would be helpful for those who do not have a phone and those who find it difficult to use the application.

Other features in the pipeline:

Sharable profile: There would be a facility to verify one’s profile by linking 2 or 3 identification documents including Aadhar. Instead of handing over these documents for identification purposes, one can digitally share this profile.

In short, using this feature, one can complete the identity verification process without revealing the identification number. The sharing profiles feature would be facilitated even on matrimonial sites.

Digilocker for institutions: As of now, the Digilocker system is only meant for individuals.

A similar system would soon be readied for the institutions to keep their Government documents digitally. Tax returns, financial statements and such documents can also be saved in this manner. Discussions are on with the stakeholders including the share market regulating agency Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), in this regard.