Anil K Antony attacks BBC again, takes a dig at Congress too

Anil K Antony, whose disapproval of the BBC documentary on prime minister Narendra Modi led to the straining of ties with Congress, has once again attacked the broadcaster.

In fact, the former digital media-cell convener of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has taken a dig at the Congress too.

Anil K Antony, who is the son of former Defence Minister AK Antony, has brought to attention a matter that 'questions India's territorial integrity'.

In a recent tweet, Anil K Antony has labelled the BBC, the national broadcaster of the United Kingdom, as 'repeat offenders'.

To substantiate his claim, he has posted 'some past shenanigans of BBC'; two screenshots allegedly from the BBC featuring the map of India without Jammu & Kashmir.

"Independent media without vested interests indeed, and perfect allies for the current @INCIndia and partners," he tweeted. Anil K Antony has tagged Jairam Ramesh MP, who is also Congress general secretary in-charge of Communications and Supriya Shrinate, the party's Social Media and Digital Platforms chairperson.

Jairam Ramesh had criticised Anil K Antony for not going with the popular opinion, among Opposition parties, of screening the controversial two-part BBC documentary 'India: The Modi Question'.

BBC screenshots

From the headlines in the BBC content that Anil K Antony has tweeted, two of those appear to be from the 2020 US presidential election and one from November 15, 2015, prior to PM Modi's first visit to the UK.

The BBC had in January 2021 issued an apology after its display of the incomplete map of India had caused a furore, even leading to the filing of a formal complaint by Labour Party MP Virendra Sharma. The BBC in its apology had noted that it had 'mistakenly published a map of India online which containe inaccuracies and is not the standard map used by BBC News'.