Prez, PM pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 75th death anniversary

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 75th death anniversary at Raj Ghat here on Monday.

LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu attends Sarva Dharma Prarthana Sabha at Rajghat on Martyrs’ Day https://t.co/C3ireM2wci — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 30, 2023

"I bow to Bapu on his Punya Tithi and recall his profound thoughts. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred in the service of our nation. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten and will keep strengthening our resolve to work for a developed India," Modi tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena were also among the leaders who paid homage to Gandhi, who was shot dead by Nathuram Godse on this day in 1948, at Raj Ghat.

The leaders are also taking part in the Sarva Dharma Prarthana Sabha at Raj Ghat, as part of Martyrs’ Day celebrations.

(To be updated)