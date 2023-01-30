Malayalam
Prez, PM pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 75th death anniversary

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 30, 2023 11:53 AM IST
President Droupadi Murmu paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah can also bee seen. Photo: Screengrab/ Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn
Topic | India

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 75th death anniversary at Raj Ghat here on Monday.

"I bow to Bapu on his Punya Tithi and recall his profound thoughts. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred in the service of our nation. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten and will keep strengthening our resolve to work for a developed India," Modi tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena were also among the leaders who paid homage to Gandhi, who was shot dead by Nathuram Godse on this day in 1948, at Raj Ghat.

The leaders are also taking part in the Sarva Dharma Prarthana Sabha at Raj Ghat, as part of Martyrs’ Day celebrations.

(To be updated)

