Coimbatore blast: NIA raids in Ernakulam, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 15, 2023 10:37 AM IST
coimbatore-car-blast
Two minor blasts and a major blast happened in a car in front of Kottamedu Sanghameshwar Temple on October 23, 2022. Photo: IANS.
Topic | India

Ernakulam: National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids in Aluva, Mattancherry and Edathala in Ernakulam district on Wednesday in connection with the Coimbatore blast case.

Manorama News reported that the raid is based on the statements given by the wife of the alleged key conspirator Jamesha Mubin.
The national anti-terror agency also has raided 35 places in Tamil Nadu and a handful of locations in Karnataka, as per reports.
Two minor blasts and a major blast happened in a car in front of Kottamedu Sanghameshwar Temple on October 23, 2022. Mubin’s body was found a few feet away from the driver's seat of the car on the road in front of the temple.

A petrol car was used to trigger the blast. The probe revealed that Mubin had tried to augment the impact of the blast by stocking LPG cylinders.

The postmortem report also found nails on his body. In the blast, Mubin suffered severe burns all over his body.
Police had recovered 75 kg of explosives from Mubin's house.

