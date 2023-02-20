Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Former minister HDR Lyngdoh dies during campaigning for Meghalaya polls

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 20, 2023 09:30 PM IST
HDR Lyngdoh.
Topic | India

Former Meghalaya home minister, HDR Lyngdoh, collapsed and died on Monday during a campaign for the upcoming state assembly election.

The UDP candidate was to contest from Sohiong in the polls scheduled for February 27.

He reportedly collapsed during a meeting and had been rushed to the hospital, before was confirmed dead. He was 66.

RELATED ARTICLES

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma condoled the demise of the veteran politician.

"Shri Lyngdoh served the state in different capacities over the years & was a dedicated leader to the people. His demise is a great loss to Meghalaya. May his soul rest in peace," tweeted Sangma.

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.