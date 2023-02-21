Candidates' educational qualifications don't matter except maybe in Kerala: Supreme Court

Kerala is perhaps the only state in the country where a candidate's educational qualifications are taken into consideration by voters, the Supreme Court remarked on Monday.

A bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna said that elsewhere in the country most voters do not look at a candidate's education before voting.

The Court made the remark while hearing a plea requesting to declared null and void the election of BJP's Harsh Vardhan Bajpai to the Uttar Pradesh assembly in 2017.

The petition was filed by former Congress MLA, Anugrah Narayan Singh, who claimed that the BJP leader committed corrupt practices by not disclosing his qualifications and liabilities in the affidavits that was filed with his nomination papers for the 2007, 2012, and 2017 polls.

"No one votes on the basis of educational qualifications in our country anyways," Justice Joseph said, to which Justice Nagarathna added: "Except maybe in Kerala.”

(With inputs from Bar and Bench)