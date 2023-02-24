Chaos reigns in MCD House amid election for six standing committee members

New Delhi: A fight broke out in the MCD House as BJP and AAP members kicked, punched and pushed one another amid shouting after Mayor Shelly Oberoi declared one vote invalid in the election to six members of a key municipal committee on Friday.

One councillor, Ashok Manu, collapsed amid the chaos and he was rushed to a nearby hospital.

AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP members got agitated and attacked the Delhi mayor when they sensed their party would lose the election.

BJP councillor Pankaj Luthra alleged that it was AAP's fault that led to the chaos. He is one of the candidates for the standing committee election.

बेशर्म BJP अब पूरी तरह से गुंडागर्दी पर उतारू हो चुकी है सदन में नवनिर्वाचित महिला मेयर @OberoiShelly पर हमला, महिला पार्षदों पर हमला और अब सदन में ही मार पिट पर उतारू हो गई है।



BJP को शर्म आनी चाहिए ऐसे ही हरकत करते हुए।#ShamelessBJP https://t.co/73E0F7o7GP — MLA Kuldeep Kumar (@KuldeepKumarAAP) February 22, 2023

In a video, Aam Aadmi Party and BJP councillors are seen hurling water bottles and apples at each other inside the House. In another video, women councillors are seen hitting each other on the floor of the House.

The election process for the six members of the Standing Committee began at around 11 am and concluded at 2:30 pm. The counting began 10 minutes later. The counting process went on for more than two hours. Mayor Shelly Oberoi asked members that result will be declared without the invalid vote, a move that was opposed by BJP members.

The mayor's decision led to the House descending into a chaos as councillors from the BJP and the AAP started pushing one another amid shouting. In a video, a few councillors were seen with their kurtas torn.