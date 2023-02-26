Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

4 killed, 10 wounded in Pakistan blast

IANS
Published: February 26, 2023 01:51 PM IST
nashik-blast
Hospital officials feared that the death toll might rise as some of the injured were in critical condition. Representative image/File Photo.
Topic | World

Islamabad: At least four people were killed and 10 others wounded on Sunday in a bomb blast in Pakistan's Balochistan province, the police said.

According to the police, the blast took place in the Rukni Bazaar, a busy market in the Barkhan district of the province. An explosive device planted in a motorcycle was detonated with a remote-controlled device, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Police, security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital. The area has been condoned off by the police.

RELATED ARTICLES

Hospital officials feared that the death toll might rise as some of the injured were in critical condition.

No group claimed the deadly attack yet.

Earlier on Saturday evening, unknown terrorists attacked a police vehicle with a roadside bomb in the Khuzdar district of Balochistan, killing two policemen and leaving two others injured.

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.