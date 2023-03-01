LPG prices go up; domestic cylinder to cost Rs 1,110 now

New Delhi: The prices of domestic and commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) have gone up.



Domestic LPG prices have been hiked by Rs 49 and that of commercial cylinders by a steep Rs 351 on Wednesday.

Now, the revised price of a 14.2 kg domestic cylinder is Rs 1,110 and a 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost Rs 2,124.

The new prices have come into effect from today, March 1.

This revision of prices is expected to affect both home budgets and the cost of hotel food at a time when the cess on petroleum fuel has also gone up.

This is the second hike in LPG prices this year, after the prices were increased by Rs 25 per unit on January 1.