Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid ruckus over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks

New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Monday amid ruckus in the House over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks.

When the proceedings resumed at 2 pm, some papers were laid and reports were tabled.

However, as the uproar continued, the House was adjourned for the day.

Earlier in the day, Speaker Om Birla had asked agitating members to come to his chamber to discuss issues and find a way out.

You come, sit and discuss. Both the ruling side and the opposition come to the chamber and discuss. We will find a solution and run the House. We will discuss your topics and issues also, he said.

As the proceedings started in the morning, members of the treasury benches had raised the issue of Gandhi's remarks.

Opposition members, including those from the Congress, also shouted slogans demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into alleged stock manipulation by the Adani Group.

Sit down. Let the Question Hour continue. The nation wants to watch the House proceedings. This House belongs to you, Speaker Birla said in an effort to bring the House in order.

He also assured the members that they will get an adequate opportunity to speak as per the rules after the Question Hour.

Why are you sloganeering? House is not for sloganeering. This is not right, he said.

The Speaker also objected to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) member Harsimrat Kaur Badal showing a placard from her seat, saying it was not allowed in the House.

Please allow Parliament function was written on one side of the SAD member's placard while save democracy was written on the other side.

Do you want Parliament to function and bring placards to the House? Is it your way of running Parliament? Placards are not allowed, Birla said, asking her to stop displaying the placard.

The Speaker repeatedly urged the members to allow the House to function.

As the members refused to relent, he adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Parliament's Budget session has been a washout since the beginning of its second part on March 13, with the BJP demanding an apology from Gandhi.

During his interactions in the UK, Gandhi had recently alleged that the structures of Indian democracy were under attack and there was a "full-scale assault" on the country's institutions.