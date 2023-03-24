Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Silenced RaGa vows to fight for 'voice of India'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 24, 2023 05:56 PM IST Updated: March 24, 2023 08:37 PM IST
PTI02_26_2023_000106A
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the Congress' 85th Plenary session on its 3rd day, in Nava Raipur, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Photo: PTI
Topic | India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said he is ready to 'pay any cost' in his fight 'for the voice of India'.

Gandhi tweeted his statement shortly after a Lok Sabha Secretariat disqualified him as MP from Wayanad a day after a Surat court convicted him in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

The case pertained to his remark, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?"

RELATED ARTICLES

Following his disqualification, Gandhi will not be able to contest elections for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction and sentence.

Congress has said it will fight the issue politically and legally, while BJP has said the decision to disqualify Gandhi was a legal one and not a political call.

Several opposition leaders hit out at the BJP following the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi.
(With PTI inputs)

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.