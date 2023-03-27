2008 Bengaluru blasts: Why not allow Madani to return to Kerala if trial is over, asks SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday took cognizance of the prolonged detention of Peoples Democratic Party chairman Abdul Nasser Madani in a Bengaluru jail as it considered his plea to relax his bail conditions.

The top court asked the Karnataka Government counsel why couldn't Abdul Nasser Madani, the prime accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial bomb blast case, be allowed to return to his home state Kerala if the trial is over.

The bench headed by Justice Ajay Rastogi posed the question of whether Madani needed to remain in Bengaluru as only final arguments were left to be made in the trial.

The court also pointed out that Madani has not violated any bail conditions to date.

The Supreme Court indicated that it will have to accept Madani's request to be allowed to return to Kerala if the trial proceedings are completed and bail conditions have not been violated.

Meanwhile, the apex court heeded the Karnataka Government's request for time to respond and adjourned Madani's plea to April 13.

Madani's plea

Seeking relaxation in his bail conditions, Madani's petition stated that his health condition has deteriorated, he has memory loss and partial vision impairment, and that he be allowed to return to Kerala to seek treatment and stay there.

Madani's counsel informed the court that the trial process was dragging on. In 2021, the Supreme Court dismissed a similar request made by Madani stating the trial was still on.

Karnataka Government's stand

The Karnataka Government maintained in the Supreme Court that there should be no relaxation in Madani's bail conditions. The government's counsel argued that if Madani is allowed to return, there is a possibility that he might engage in terrorist activities.

Bengaluru blasts

Three persons were killed and 20 injured as a series of nine bombs exploded in the Karnataka capital, then known as Bangalore, on July 25, 2008.

According to the Bangalore City Police, the blasts were caused by low-intensity crude bombs triggered by timers.

Madani was taken into custody after he was accused of being the mastermind behind the twin explosions near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.