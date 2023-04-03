Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till April 17

New Delhi: The judicial custody of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested in the Delhi excise scam case, was extended till April 17 on Monday.

Sisodia was produced before special judge M K Nagpal at a designated CBI court. His judicial custody was extended by 14 days following a prayer by the probe agency.

The federal agency told the court the investigation is at a crucial stage in the corruption case linked to the "scam".

Sisodia was arrested for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.