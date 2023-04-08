Central Health Services issues directive to avoid liquor at medical conferences

Kochi: It has been recommended that the use of liquor be avoided at events such as medical conferences, workshops, and seminars. The Central Health Services Director General, Prof. Athul Goyal, has written letters to all medical associations in the country with a directive to this effect. Health workers need to follow a healthy lifestyle, and medical associations can set a good example by avoiding liquor. This could be extended to all kinds of events in the future.

Sixty-three per cent of all deaths that occur in the country every year are due to non-communicable diseases. Cardiac diseases form the majority of cases at 27%, with lung diseases (11%), cancer (11%), diabetes (3%), and other diseases (13%) constituting the rest. The chief reasons for the increase in these diseases are smoking, consumption of liquor, unhealthy food habits, and lack of exercise. Consumption of liquor causes liver diseases, cancer, and stroke. Prof. Abdul Goyal pointed out in the letter that 5.1% of all diseases that occur in the world are caused by the consumption of liquor.