PM Modi visits Delhi church on Easter Day, plants sapling

New Delhi: In a rare occurrence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Delhi's Sacred Heart Cathedral on Easter Day. The PM spent over 20 minutes in the church. He took part in the prayers and listened to the choir.

PM Modi, who reached the church around 5.30 pm, was received by the priests of the cathedral. He interacted with the worshippers who had gathered there and also planted a sapling in the churchyard before leaving.

Archbishop Mar Kuriakose Bharanikulangara, of the Faridabad Archdiocese, said the prime minister's visit to the church gives the community immense confidence.

He also said the community does not see the BJP as untouchable.

"This is the first time a prime minister is visiting the church and the message Modi's visit conveys is huge for the Christian community," said the archbishop.

Easter celebrations in Delhi! pic.twitter.com/J0gz9RhhLj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2023

An official video was posted via the prime minister's Twitter handle showing his visit to the church.

The prime minister's rare visit to the church is imbued with political significance as well, as the ruling BJP has been actively wooing Christians.

PM Modi planting a sapling on the premises of the church. Photo: Manorama Online

Modi in his recent speeches has underlined the minority community's growing connection with the BJP by citing the party's poll successes in Goa and recently, in the two northeastern states of Nagaland and Meghalaya. These states have a large Christian population.

The BJP is looking for support from the community in Kerala, the state with the largest Christian population in the country, as it works to make fresh headway there after tasting little success in previous elections.

The party's leaders in the state also met with community leaders on Sunday.

PM Modi with the priests of Sacred Heart Cathedral, Delhi. Photo: Manorama Online

Anil Antony, son of senior Kerala Congress leader A K Antony, a Christian, joined the BJP a few days ago.

Earlier in the day, Modi tweeted, "Happy Easter! May this special occasion deepen the spirit of harmony in our society. May it inspire people to serve society and help empower the downtrodden. We remember the pious thoughts of Lord Christ on this day."

(With PTI inputs)