7 killed after storm uproots gigantic 100-year-old tree in Maharashtra temple

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 10, 2023 09:32 AM IST
The incident took place at around 7.30 pm on Sunday at Babuji Maharaj temple located in Paras village under Balapur taluka. Representational image: Manorama
Topic | India

Akola: A massive tree fell over a tin shed at a temple here on Sunday killing seven and injuring 23.

The 100-year-old tree fell on a tin shed under which people were standing in a temple premises after heavy wind and rains in Maharashtra's Akola district, local administration said.

The incident took place at around 7.30 pm on Sunday at Babuji Maharaj temple located in Paras village under Balapur taluka when the people had gathered for the 'maha aarti', they said.

Due to the heavy wind and rains, a 100-year-old tree fell on a tin shed under which around 40 people were standing, the district administration said.

Seven people were killed and 23 others received injuries. Five of them were seriously injured, the authorities said.

After receiving information, police and district disaster management authorities rushed the spot and started the rescue operation, an official said.

The injured persons were rushed to the Akola general hospital, the district administration said.

(With PTI inputs.)

