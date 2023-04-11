Sachin Pilot ignores Congress warning, begins daylong fast against graft

Jaipur: Paying little heed to the warning issued his party, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot began his daylong fast demanding action against graft on Tuesday.

He began his fast at the Shaheed Smarak alleging that the Ashok Gehlot-led government failed to investigate cases of alleged corruption during the BJP's rule in Rajasthan.

Pilot reached the Shaheed Smarak, where his supporters were waiting for him. The former Union minister offered floral tributes to social reformer Jyotirao Phule on the occasion of his birth anniversary and sat on the fast. April 11 is the birth anniversary of Phule, who was from the Saini community to which Gehlot belongs.

Before reaching the Shaheed Smarak, the Congress leader went to 22 godown circle from his residence and offered tributes to Phule at his statue.

Congress issues warning

The Congress on Monday evening said any such protest against its sitting government clearly amounts to anti-party activity.

Sukhjinder Randhawa, the Congress' Rajasthan in-charge, said he talked to Pilot during the day and told him to raise issues at party platforms instead of going public against its own government.

Randhawa said he has been an All-India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for the last five months and Pilot never discussed the issue with him.

The sources close to the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister also said that while Rahul Gandhi is fighting Adani over alleged corruption, Pilot is taking up the issue to hold the previous Raje dispensation accountable.

The Congress has been strongly raising its voice against corruption in the country, be it on the Adani matter or by the Karnataka government. If action is not taken against those responsible for graft under the Raje government, then why would people take us seriously, a source close to Pilot asked.

(With PTI inputs.)