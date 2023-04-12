Malayalam
Former Karnataka Deputy CM Laxman Savadi announces decision to quits BJP after denied ticket

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 12, 2023 12:39 PM IST
Savadi is a three-time MLA from Athani, but lost in the 2018 elections to Kumathalli Photo: Facebook/Praveen Chalekar/Manorama Online
Topic | India

Belagavi: A day after the ruling party denied him a ticket to contest in the May 10 Assembly elections, former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi on Wednesday announced his decision to resign from primary membership of the BJP.

Sitting MLA Mahesh Kumathalli was given ticket in Athani in Belagavi district.

Savadi is a three-time MLA from Athani, but lost in the 2018 elections to Kumathalli (then in the Congress).

"I have certainly taken a decision. I have decided to resign from the primary membership of the party," Savadi, a BJP MLC, said in a press conference.

He added that he will take a "strong decision" on Thursday evening and will start working from Friday.

There is speculation that he may join the Congress.

Kumatalli was among the group of defectors who helped the BJP to bring down the Congress-JD(S) coalition and form its government under the leadership of B S Yediyurappa in 2019.

(With inputs from PTI)

