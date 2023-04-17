Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar joins Congress day after quitting BJP

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar on Monday joined Congress after resigning from the Karnataka Assembly over his candidature not being reconsidered by the BJP for the May 10 election. He reached the Congress office here on Monday morning to officially join the party. According to reports, Congress is likely to field him at Hubli- Dharwad Central.



Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, KPCC president DK Shivakumar and Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Siddaramaiah arrived at the party office to welcome Shettar.

Shettar flew from Hubli to Bengaluru on Sunday in a special helicopter and held discussions with Congress general secretary (Karnataka in-charge) Randeep Singh Surjewala, Congress state chief D K Shivakumar, former minister M B Patil and veteran Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

The six-time Hubli-Dharwad Central MLA resigned from the Assembly on Sunday after his talks with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and two Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Dharmendra Pradhan the previous night failed.

Shettar alleged that he has been humiliated by denying him a BJP ticket and added that there was a systematic conspiracy against him in the ruling party.

(With PTI inputs)