New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing the INX money laundering case INX money laundering case, on Tuesday attached properties worth Rs 11.04 crore belonging to Congress MP Karti Chidambaram.

The ED attached four properties, including an immovable asset located in Coorg district of Karnataka, the agency said in a statement.

A provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been issued against Karti, son of former union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram.

Chidambaram, the Lok Sabha MP from Sivaganga constituency in Tamil Nadu, was arrested in the INX case both by the CBI as well as the ED.

The case pertains to alleged illegal gratification received "directly or indirectly" from INX Media Pvt Limited to which Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval was granted during the tenure of his father as Union finance minister in the UPA government.