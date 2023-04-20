Malayalam
Naroda Gam riots: Gujarat court acquits all 67 accused, including ex-BJP minister Kodnani

PTI
Published: April 20, 2023 06:47 PM IST
PTI6_30_2012_000041B
Former Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Babu Bajrangi (left) and former Naroda MLA Maya Kodnani in this file photo from 2012. Photos: PTI
Ahmedabad: A special court in Gujarat on Thursday acquitted all the 67 accused, including former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Maya Kodnani, in the 2002 Naroda Gam riots case in which 11 people were killed.

The Ahmedabad-based court of S K Baxi, special judge for SIT cases, acquitted all the accused in one of the major post-Godhra riots cases which was probed by a Supreme-Court appointed Special Investigation Team.

Those acquitted include Kodnani, former VHP leader Jaydeep Patel and ex-Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi.

There were a total of 86 accused in the case, of which 18 died during pendency of the trial, while one was discharged earlier by the court.
(to be updated)

