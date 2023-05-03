Excise policy case: Sisodia moves Delhi HC for interim bail, states wife's ill-health

New Delhi: Manish Sisodia, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader moved the High Court seeking interim bail on Wednesday in the now-scrapped excise policy case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sisodia has sought for interim bail on the ground of illness of his wife.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, while listing the plea for consideration on Thursday with his regular bail plea, also asked the CBI to try make efforts to file the status report in the matter on the same day itself.

Last week, Special Judge M.K. Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Court had extended Sisodia's judicial custody till May 12.

The court had also directed the CBI to supply an e-copy of the supplementary charge sheet to Sisodia.

Claiming that the probe agency had filed an incomplete investigation in the case, Sisodia's counsel had urged the court to grant default bail to his client.

"Prima facie it seems the agency is saying that further investigation regarding me is required/pending. Therefore, we reserve the right to file an application for statutory bail," counsel had said.

The probe agency had filed the charge sheet on April 25.

On April 26, the CBI had told the Delhi High Court that the excise policy scam it is probing, is a "deep-rooted conspiracy" and that it is not as simple as depicted.

Jusge Nagpal had on April 29 also extended Sisodia's custody till May 8 in the case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A day before, the judge had denied bail to Sisodia holding that the evidence prima facie "speaks volumes" of his involvement in commission of the offence.

(With IANS inputs)