Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Army grounds entire fleet of Dhruv choppers following crash in J&K

PTI
Published: May 06, 2023 11:43 AM IST Updated: May 06, 2023 12:08 PM IST
PTI05_04_2023_000120B
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident, according to officials. Photo: PTI
Topic | India

New Delhi: The Army has grounded the entire fleet of Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv following the crash of one of the choppers in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, military sources said.

An ALH Dhruv with three people on board crashed following a "hard landing" in Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

A technician was killed and two pilots were injured in the incident.

RELATED ARTICLES

As a precautionary measure, the ALH Dhruv fleet has been temporarily grounded, the sources said.

The Navy and the Coast Guard had grounded their respective ALH Dhruv fleets in March following two similar incidents involving the platform.

The sources said the ALH Dhruv choppers with the Navy and the Coast Guard are undergoing technical checks.

The helicopters which have been cleared in the scrutiny process are flying now, said a source.

The Indian Air Force operates around 70 ALH Dhruv.  

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.