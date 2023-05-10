Karnataka Elections: Exit polls predict hung assembly, edge for Congress

The exit polls have predicted a hung assembly in Karnataka.

HD Kumaraswamy's Janata Dal-Secular is likely to play a decisive role in who will govern the southern state.

While the majority mark in the 224-seat assembly is 113, Congress should feel confident considering most of the exit polls have given them the edge.

One of the exit polls, Zee News Matrize Agency, has predicted an upper limit of 118 seats for Congress. Republic TV-P MARQ has predicted 94-108 in favour of Congress and 85-100 for the BJP.

TV 9 Bharatvarsh-Polstrat has given 88-98 for BJP and 99-109 for Congress. All exit polls have predicted that the JDS will secure at least 20-30 seats.

Karnataka had a voter turnout of 65.69% till 6 pm on the day.

(to be updated)