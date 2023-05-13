Malayalam
PM extends best wishes to Cong in fulfilling people's aspirations, lauds BJP workers for hardwork

Our Correspondent
Published: May 13, 2023 07:25 PM IST
Narendra Modi
Modi also thanked BJP supporters and workers. Photo: AFP
Topic | India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Congress on their historic win in the Karnataka assembly polls on Saturday. While appreciating his party workers for their efforts in the election campaign, he also expressed hope that BJP can make a comeback in Karnataka.

"Congratulations to the Congress Party for their victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls. My best wishes to them in fulfiling people's aspirations," the PM said in a tweet on Saturday.

While appreciating the hardwork of the party workers, the Prime Minister also thanked people who supported BJP in the elections.

"I thank all those who have supported us in the Karnataka elections. I appreciate the hardwork of BJP Karyakartas. We shall serve Karnataka with even more vigour in the times to come," he said in another tweet.

Of the 224 assembly constituencies in Karnataka, the Congress won 136 seats, getting the absolute majority to form the government in the state.

The BJP won in 64 constituencies.

(with IANS inputs)

