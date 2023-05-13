With Congress on the lead now at Karnataka assembly elections, the grand-old party leaders have claimed that they are coming in the state with full majority.

Congress leader Pawan Khera said that people have rejected the "negative" campaign of BJP, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We are coming with a full majority in the state," claimed Khera.

Alka Lamba, Congress spokesperson said, "We learnt from our mistakes... Results of Himachal a few months back, and the latest trends of counting for the Karnataka Assembly polls show that as issues of people were not getting resolved, they are voting for the grand-old party.

