Rajasthan student attacked by wild elephant in Anakatti dies

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 17, 2023 10:21 AM IST Updated: May 17, 2023 11:52 AM IST
Vishakh
Rajasthan native Vishakh (25), who was studying at Salim Ali Institute in Anakatti, was killed in an elephant atatck. Photo: Manorama
Topic | India

Palakkad: A student from Rajasthan, injured in a wild elephant attack, died at a hospital in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Vishakh (25) was a student of Salim Ali Institute in Anakatti, a village in Tamil Nadu on the Kerala border. He was injured when the elephant attacked him at around 9 pm on Tuesday.

The youngster had accidentally fallen in front of the animal on the Coimbatore-Anakatti road.

The jumbo picked him up and threw him onto the ground grievously injuring him upon the impact.

Soon after, Vishakh was admitted to the Kottathara Government Tribal Hospital with critical injuries.

Later he was shifted to a private hospital in Coimbatore. He succumbed to the injuries on Wednesday morning.

