SC stays West Bengal's ban on screening 'The Kerala Story'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the ban imposed by West Bengal on the screening of the controversial film 'The Kerala Story'.

The court also recorded the statement made on behalf of Tamil Nadu that there was no direct or indirect ban of the movie in the state.

The bench comprising Chief justice D Y Chandrachud, Justice P S Narasimha and Justice J B Pardiwala posted the matter for further hearing in July.

In the interim order, the bench observed that the decision of the West Bengal government prima facie suffers from overbreadth.

During the hearing, the bench also questioned the claim made by the film that 32,000 women from Kerala have been deceitfully converted into Islam and recruited to IS. Senior Advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the film producer, agreed to clarify in the disclaimer that there was no authentic data available to back up the suggestion that the figure of conversions is 32,000 or any other established figure.

He said the disclaimer will be added by 5 pm on May 20. The disclaimer will clarify that the film represents a fictionalised version of subject matter.