Assam CM hints at plans to lift AFSPA from entire state by Nov 2023

Dergaon: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday revealed the state government's plans to withdraw Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) completely from the state by November 2023. He made the announcement while addressing the Conference of Commandants at Lachit Barphukan Police Training Academy here on Monday. Sarma also took to his Official Twitter page and announced the news along with the excerpts from his speech.



“We are aiming at withdrawing AFSPA completely from Assam by the end of 2023. We will also rope in ex-military personnel to train our police force,” tweeted the CM.

The Assam government is planning to replace Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) by Assam police battalions after lifting AFSPA. However, the presence of CAPFs as required by law will be in place.

The AFSPA which is imposed in Assam, Nagaland and Manipur gives armed forces personnel, operating in disturbed areas, sweeping powers to search, arrest, and open fire if they deem it necessary for “the maintenance of public order”. In March this year, the centre decided to further reduce the jurisdiction of AFSPA in the three states. In Assam, AFSPA is still in force in eight districts.