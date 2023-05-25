Will go to Manipur soon and stay there for 3 days: Amit Shah

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday appealed to the people of Manipur to maintain peace and promised that justice will be ensured to all sections of society.

Shah, while laying the foundation stone of the tenth campus of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) at Changsari in Assam's Kamrup district, said he will travel to Manipur to help resolve disputes.

"I will go to Manipur soon and stay there for three days but before that, both groups should remove mistrust and suspicion among themselves and ensure that peace is restored in the state," he said.

"The Centre will ensure that justice is delivered to all those who suffered in the clashes in the state, but people must hold dialogue to ensure peace," Shah said.

During the last six years, prior to the recent clashes, there was no blockade or bandh in Manipur and "people must ensure the return of such a situation again".

"Charcha ke saath hi shanti ho sakti hain (Peace can only be restored through dialogue)," he said.

"The Centre is planning to bring changes in the law to make it compulsory for forensic experts to visit the spot for crimes that attract more than six years of imprisonment," he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has plans to bring about changes in the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the Evidence Act in the spirit of the Constitution to increase the conviction rate which will help in the delivery of criminal justice," he added.

Later in the day, while addressing a public meeting here after ceremoniously distributing 44,703 appointment letters to successful candidates for Assam government jobs, the senior BJP leader alleged that the Congress has a "negative attitude" and charged it with doing politics by boycotting the scheduled inauguration of the new Parliament building.

"Narendra Modi will become the PM again next year with over 300 seats. The Congress has lost the opposition party status and will not be able to even secure the number of seats it has presently in the Lok Sabha," he said.

"The Congress has a negative attitude. The PM will inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28 but the Congress is doing politics by boycotting it, giving an excuse that the President should inaugurate it," he said.

He claimed that there have been instances in Congress and opposition-ruled states where foundation stones of new assembly buildings were laid by respective chief ministers and Congress leaders such as Sonia and Rahul Gandhi instead of the respective governors.