Plea challenging exchange of Rs 2,000 notes rejected by Delhi High Court

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 29, 2023 12:23 PM IST
The plea submitted that the notifications were arbitrary, irrational and offend Article 14 of the Constitution. Photo: Manorama
Topic | India

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday rejected a plea that challenged the notifications allowing the exchange of Rs 2,000 currency notes without the need for a requisition slip and ID proof. A bench of Chief Justice Satish Kumar Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad rejected the petition, which has challenged the notifications by the RBI and SBI enabling exchange of Rs 2,000 banknotes without requisition slip and identity proof. A detailed order is awaited.

Petitioner and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay submitted that a large amount of currency has reached either an individual's locker or has been hoarded by separatists, terrorists, Maoists, drug smugglers, mining mafias and corrupt people.

The plea submitted that the notifications were arbitrary, irrational and offend Article 14 of the Constitution. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has defended before the high court its notification, saying it is not demonetisation but a statutory exercise.  
(With PTI inputs)

