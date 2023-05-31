Gyanvapi Mosque: Allahabad HC dismisses Masjid committee's plea

Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday dismissed the revision plea moved by the Anjuman Intazamia Mosque Committee challenging the maintainability of Hindu worshippers' suit seeking worshipping rights inside the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi.

With this, the court has upheld the September 12, 2022 order of the Varanasi Court which held the suit to be maintainable.

The Masjid Committee had moved the High Court in October 2022, days after the Varanasi Court dismissed its plea challenging the maintainability of a suit filed by five Hindu women.

In its order, the Varanasi District Judge Ajay Krishna Vishwesha had observed that the suit of the plaintiffs is not barred by the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, The Waqf Act 1995, and the UP Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Act, 1983 as was being claimed by the Masjid Committee.

(With Live Law inputs)