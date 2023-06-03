Malayalam
4 Thrissur natives among survivors; recall huge noise with resounding wails

Our Correspondent
Published: June 03, 2023 07:31 AM IST Updated: June 03, 2023 08:02 AM IST
Vijesh, Raghu, Kiran, Vysakh. Photo: Manorama
Topic | India

Anthikad: Four Thrissur natives who were passengers on the Coromandel Express involved in the train accident at Balasore in Odisha survived due to their timely action. Raghu, Kiran, Vysakh, and Vijish, residents of Anthikad and Irinjalakuda, are the survivors.

Their plan was to reach Chennai by the Coromandel Express and then come to Thrissur.

One person jumped to one side of the bogie that overturned into the paddy field, while the three others jumped to the other side of the bogie. Vysakh got out by breaking the glass on top of the bogie. Not being able to spot the others at that time, Vysakh immediately called home.

Others called home and informed them that they were resting at a house near the accident site. They said that when the trains collided, there was a huge noise along with resounding wails all around.

At least 233 people were killed and more than 900 injured in a horrific train crash on Friday in Odisha involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train.

