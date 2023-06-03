Malayalam
PM announces ex-gratia of Rs 2L for kin of deceased

PTI
Published: June 03, 2023 08:33 AM IST Updated: June 03, 2023 08:49 AM IST
People try to escape from toppled compartments, following the deadly collision of two trains, in Balasore, India June 2, 2023
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased, Rs 2 lakh for those grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for those who got minor injuries.

At least 233 people were killed and more than 900 injured in a horrific triple train crash on Friday in Odisha's Balasore district involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train.

"Spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected," the prime minister said.

