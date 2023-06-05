HC rejects interim bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in money laundering case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to grant interim bail for AAP leader Manish Sisodia. This is in a money laundering case arising from the alleged excise policy scam, to attend to his ailing wife. The bail was rejected in view of the "extremely serious" allegations against him and the possibility of "evidence tampering".

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, however, allowed him to meet his wife in custody for one day at her convenience between 10 am and 5 pm.

Noting that the case concerns extremely serious allegations and there is a possibility of evidence tampering if Sisodia, who held several positions in the city's AAP government, is released, the judge said, the court finds it very difficult to persuade itself to release the petitioner on interim bail for 6 weeks.

The court, which had earlier called for a report from LNJP Hospital about Sisodia'a wife, also suggested that she be examined by a board of doctors at AIIMS here. It directed that she should be given the best medical treatment.

The court noted the medical report from LNJP Hospital said the condition of Sisodia's wife was stable and she required close monitoring.

The former Delhi deputy chief minister had sought release on a temporary basis for six weeks contending he was the sole caretaker of his ailing wife. His plea for regular bail in the matter is pending before the high court.

Sisodia, who was arrested on March 9, is currently in judicial custody in the case lodged by the ED.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed the plea for interim bail on grounds of possibility of evidence tampering.

The ED lawyer also claimed Sisodia's wife has been suffering from such a medical condition for the last 20 years.

The high court had earlier rejected Sisodia's bail plea on May 30 in the corruption case filed by the CBI in the alleged excise policy scam, saying he is an influential person and the allegations against him are very serious in nature.

The Delhi government implemented the policy on November 17, 2021 but scrapped it at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.

In the CBI case, the high court has kept the interim bail plea pending for July.

(With PTI inputs)