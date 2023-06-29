Malayalam
Tamil Nadu Governor dismisses minister Senthil Balaji from Cabinet

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 29, 2023 08:17 PM IST
Senthil Balaji
Currently, he is in judicial custody in a criminal case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate. Photo: File image/IANS
Topic | India

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji is dismissed from the Council of Ministers by the Governor R N Ravi on Thursday, Raj Bhavan said. According to an official release, Raj Bhavan said Senthil Balaji "is facing serious criminal proceedings in a number of cases of corruption, including taking cash for jobs and money laundering. Abusing his position as a minister, he has been influencing the investigation and obstructing the due process of law and justice."

Currently, he is in judicial custody in a criminal case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate. A few other criminal cases against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC are being investigated by the state police.

"There are reasonable apprehensions that continuation of V Senthil Balaji in the Council of Ministers will adversely impact the due process of law, including fair investigation that may eventually lead to breakdown of Constitutional machinery in the State," the release said. "Under these circumstances, the Governor has dismissed Senthil Balaji from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect," the release added.

(With PTI inputs)

