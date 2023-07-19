Malayalam
Opposition's 'INDIA' alliance adopts 'Jeetega Bharat' as campaign slogan for 2024 elections

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 19, 2023 10:40 AM IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and others during opposition parties' meet. Photo: PTI
Topic | India

New Delhi: The opposition parties' alliance 'INDIA' solidifies its campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by adopting the empowering tagline 'Jeetega Bharat' a day after its official announcement.

The Hindi tagline means "India will win" and is likely to be replicated in several regional languages, sources said. According to them, during the meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday, several leaders felt that the word "Bharat" should feature in the name of the alliance.

"It was decided that it would feature in the tagline," a senior leader said. Several leaders stressed that coinage of the: tagline was a result of a joint effort by several leaders
(With PTI inputs)

