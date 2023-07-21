Manipur sexual assault: Mob torches house of main accused

New Delhi: A mob has set ablaze the house of an accused in the recent stripping and parading of women in Manipur.

A group of angry women torched the house of 32-year-old Heirum Herodas Meitei, hailing from Pechi Awang Leikal, on Thursday.

Initial reports said the women behind the attack belonged to the Meitei tribe and were from the same village as that of the accused. No one, whether from Meitei or any other community, would be allowed to harm the pride of women, national media cited them as saying.

Four persons, all from the Thoubal district of Manipur, have been so far held in the shocking incident that happened on May 4. The cops are on the trail of three others in the case.

A video from Manipur which showed two women being stripped and paraded naked before being gang-raped has sent shockwaves across India.

This incident reportedly took place during the first week of May. The northeastern Indian state of Manipur has been witnessing violence since early May as clashes broke out between the Meitei and the Kuki communities.